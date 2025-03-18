The next storm is almost here

Another BIG spring/winter storm is headed toward Wisconsin.

Its track means that most of us will be on the warm side of it.

Gusty winds, rain & a few thunderstorms will accompany the strong area of low pressure.

The Storm Prediction Center has put part of the area under a marginal risk of severe weather for Wednesday.

Some accumulating snow is likely on the back side of this storm Wednesday evening.

8-12" of snow is expected well NW of the Fox Valley. Right now, it looks like 2-4" for the Fox Valley.

Spring officially arrives on Thursday!!

Wednesday: AM rain & a few storms. PM Wintry mix changing to snow.

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny.

Friday: Lots of sunshine & pleasant.

This weekend: Another Big storm is possible on Sunday. Stay tuned.