The next storm is almost here

Cameron's Forecast
Another BIG spring/winter storm is headed toward Wisconsin.
Its track means that most of us will be on the warm side of it.
Gusty winds, rain & a few thunderstorms will accompany the strong area of low pressure.
The Storm Prediction Center has put part of the area under a marginal risk of severe weather for Wednesday.
Some accumulating snow is likely on the back side of this storm Wednesday evening.
8-12" of snow is expected well NW of the Fox Valley. Right now, it looks like 2-4" for the Fox Valley.

Spring officially arrives on Thursday!!

Wednesday: AM rain & a few storms. PM Wintry mix changing to snow.
Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny.
Friday: Lots of sunshine & pleasant.

This weekend: Another Big storm is possible on Sunday. Stay tuned.

