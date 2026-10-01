The leaves are changing, but will we get leaf-peeping weather this weekend?

After seven mostly sunny days in a row, we have now had back-to-back days of overcast skies across northeast Wisconsin, along with some much-needed rain. The heaviest totals, as expected, fell across the south, where some locations picked up about an inch of water. Farther north, however, there was little to nothing—which is unfortunate, because that’s exactly where the rain is needed most.

The brand-new U.S. Drought Monitor was released today, and it shows extreme drought conditions across northern Marinette County and Menominee County, Michigan.

The cold front that produced today's rain will push east overnight. Behind it, expect gusty winds and clearing skies as northwest winds usher in much cooler temperatures for Friday. After morning lows in the mid-to-upper 60s today, temperatures tomorrow morning will plummet into the 40s, with wind chills dipping into the 30s. Overall, Friday looks to be a beautiful early October day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the mid-60s on both Saturday and Sunday. There is a slight chance of a few showers Saturday night.

This cooler air mass also brings a risk of frost or a freeze across parts of Northeast Wisconsin. The highest risk will occur Saturday morning, Monday morning, and Tuesday morning.

Stay tuned.

