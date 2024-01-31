The January Thaw has come to an end

The sun returned to NEW today!! We had more sunshine today in 5 minutes than the last 8 days combined!!

The temperature climbed into the 40s today. 15-25 degrees above normal.

The normal high started going up today as we start heading towards spring.

With temps above freezing, the snow is melting. We will see on/off fog at times. The fog could be locally dense.

Thursday: Some dense fog possible early. Clouds mixing with some sunshine.

Friday: Clouds mixing with some sunshine. Jimmy in Sun Prairie will let us know if we have 6 more weeks of winter, or not.

Weekend: Sunshine mixing with some clouds. Still well above normal with lots of clouds both days. Some fog is possible.

This January Thaw will soon turn into the February Thaw. In fact, temps will be above normal for the foreseeable future.

Record highs could/will be challenged next week with highs in the 40s & 50s.

No accumulating snow is in the forecast for the next 1-2 weeks as the snow drought resumes.