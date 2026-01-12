The January Thaw ends with a mix

After subfreezing temps over the weekend, the January Thaw returned today.

Temperatures were 10-20 degrees above normal, with many locations in the low to mid-40s.

Another warm day is on the way, followed by BIG changes.

Ahead of those big changes, a wintry mix is likely across the area late tonight and Tuesday morning, especially north of Green Bay.

The system producing the precipitation will bring gusty winds & then much colder temperatures as well.

On Wednesday, wind chills are expected to drop below zero, with highs struggling to reach 20 degrees.

Thursday will be just as cold, followed by some snow & even colder temps next week.

