The January Thaw ends!

The January Thaw arrived today. Temps were running 10-15 degrees above normal!!

A warm front will move though tonight.

On the other side of the front, the January Thaw continues with highs forecast to be in the 30s & 40s.

A strong cold front moves through Friday night followed by the coldest air mass in 6 years!

Friday: Mostly cloudy & warm temps 15-20 degrees above normal. It will also be windy with SW winds gusting to nearly 40 mph.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Seasonable on Saturday but COLD on Sunday.

The Heart of winter arrives on Sunday & it's going to feel like it!!

The coldest air mass of the winter will control our weather early next week.

