Watch Now
Weather

Actions

The January Thaw ends!

Cameron's Forecast
Posted
and last updated

The January Thaw arrived today. Temps were running 10-15 degrees above normal!!
A warm front will move though tonight.
On the other side of the front, the January Thaw continues with highs forecast to be in the 30s & 40s.
A strong cold front moves through Friday night followed by the coldest air mass in 6 years!

Friday: Mostly cloudy & warm temps 15-20 degrees above normal. It will also be windy with SW winds gusting to nearly 40 mph.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Seasonable on Saturday but COLD on Sunday.

The Heart of winter arrives on Sunday & it's going to feel like it!!
The coldest air mass of the winter will control our weather early next week.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.