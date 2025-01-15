The January Thaw arrives

Arctic high pressure will push off to the east overnight. As a warm front moves through, light snow is likely with a dusting -1" possible.

Winds will turn to the west & temps will dramatically warm up.

On the other side of the front, the January Thaw with highs forecast to be in the 30s & 40s.

Thursday: Sun, clouds & maybe a flurry/ Much warmer.

Friday: Mostly cloudy & warm temps 15-20 degrees above normal.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Seasonable on Saturday but COLD on Sunday.

The Heart of winter arrives on Sunday & it's going to feel like it!!

The coldest air mass of the winter will control our weather early next week.

