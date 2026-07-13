The heat wave continues!!

The heat wave is here, and it's sticking around!

Today was the hottest day of the year, with many locations north of Green Bay flirting with 100 degrees.

High temperatures over the next two days will once again climb into the 90s to around 100 degrees. Dew points will remain in the 70s, pushing heat index values well above 100 degrees.

Although highs reached the 90s on Monday, they fell just short of the record. The record high for July 13 is 104 degrees, set in 1936.

Temperatures will be 2 to 4 degrees hotter on Tuesday, which marks the 31st anniversary of Green Bay's last 100-degree day. The high reached 102 degrees on July 14, 1995.

More 90s are expected Wednesday and possibly Thursday, especially southwest of Green Bay. After that, it looks like we'll finally get a break from the intense heat heading into Friday and the weekend, along with a chance for a few thunderstorms.