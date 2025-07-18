The heat & storms are coming back!!

With high pressure in control, Friday was a picture-perfect day.
Lots of sunshine & highs in the low to mid-70s.
A cold front will approach the area tonight & then move through on Saturday.
It will bring a few showers & storms into Saturday.
There is a chance for a strong storm & locally heavy rain. The best chance, however, will be to our south.
FYI - Climatologically, July 19 is the warmest day of the year!!
High pressure builds in on Sunday, accompanied by sunshine and seasonable temperatures.
More showers & storms return with heat & humidity next week!!
