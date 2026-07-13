The Heat is on

The heat has arrived and is here to stay for the next couple of days.

Temperatures today will climb into the mid to upper 90s, with dew point values in the upper 60s and low 70s, allowing heat index values to rise above 100 degrees. The sun will be shining all day, with little relief from cloud cover or even a breeze.

Tonight, temperatures will only fall into the 70s, and with dew points remaining in the upper 60s, there will be little relief from the heat and humidity overnight.

Tuesday will be slightly hotter than Monday, with highs in the upper 90s and dew points in the 70s pushing heat index values back above 100 degrees. Tomorrow also marks the 31st anniversary of the last time Green Bay reached 100 degrees, when the high hit 102 on July 14, 1995.

The streak of 90-degree days continues into Wednesday, but relief is in sight by the end of the week, with temperatures returning to the mid-80s and a chance for a few thunderstorms.

Remember, if you have to be outside over the next few days, take it slow, drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear light-colored clothing.

