A warm front will move across the area on Saturday. It will be accompanied by snow showers & flurries. A dusting to 1" of snow is possible.

More importantly, temps are going back up!!

Gusty SW winds on Saturday will boost temps near freezing. Winds could gust to 40 mph!!

Saturday: Lots of clouds & windy. Some light snow or flurries.

Sunday: Mostly sunny & windy.

We are now in the heart if winter! Climatologically it's the coldest time of the year.

The normal high is 25 & the normal low is 10.