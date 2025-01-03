The Frozen Tundra

January is the coldest & snowiest month of the year!! It will live up to half its billing the next 2 weeks.

Lots of cold but hardly any snow.

This weekend: Sunshine on Saturday & Sunday. Kickoff temps will be in the mid/upper teens.

This will be the coldest game of the season for the Packers!! Makes sense, it is January after all.

A few lake effect snow showers or flurries are possible on Monday as a MAJOR snowstorm passes to our south.

A more impressive shot of arctic air moves in for next week. How cold we get is highly

dependent on how much snow there is on the ground. Right now, it's not looking like much

