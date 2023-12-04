The Forecast: Frosty is not a fan!!

After a widespread 1-3" of snow on Sunday, today was mainly cloudy & quiet.

A weak, fast-moving system will bring some snow back to the state tonight. While accumulations are possible south

of Fond du Lac, most of us will just see a few snow showers or flurries.

Seasonable temps will continue tomorrow & Wednesday followed by a big warm-up to end the week.

TUE: A snow shower or flurry is possible. Mostly cloudy.

WED: Mostly cloudy. A snow shower or flurry is possible.

THU: breezy & warmer with a mix of sun and clouds.

FRI: Windy & warm. Highs will be running 15-20 degrees above normal.

WEEKEND: Seasonable temps in the 30s. Lots of clouds & some precipitation is possible.

The computer forecast models are suggesting a storm with the potential to produce accumulating snow across the Great Lakes is likely SUN/MON.

How much? Where? When? Are questions that will be answered as we get closer.

