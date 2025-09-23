The forecast does not match climatology

Today was the first full day of fall, and it was beautiful!

Lots of sunshine and above-normal 70s.

A system to our east will push clouds and a few showers back into the area tonight and Wednesday.

The clouds and a gusty northeast wind will keep temperatures in the 60s.

High pressure will build back into Wisconsin by Thursday.

This system will bring sunshine & 70s back to Northeast Wisconsin and will control our weather through the weekend.

A few lower 80s are also possible, and more of the same can be expected as we head into October.

