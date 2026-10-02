The first weekend of October will feel like it

The first weekend of October will certainly feel like autumn. After some areas of morning frost on Saturday—especially north and west of the Fox Valley—sunshine will gradually give way to increasing clouds. High temperatures will reach the mid-60s, right where they should be for October 3.

A weak system will move across the area overnight Saturday into early Sunday, bringing a chance of a few showers. It will quickly depart by daybreak Sunday, leaving us with another beautiful afternoon and highs in the mid-60s.

Fall foliage has come alive over the past week; many spots have quickly transformed from muted tones to near-peak or peak color, making this an excellent weekend for leaf-peeping.

Looking ahead, expect another chance of frost Sunday night into Monday morning, and potentially again Monday night into Tuesday morning as cooler Canadian air moves into Wisconsin.

Highs on Monday will drop into the 50s and low 60s, despite plenty of sunshine. However, a major warm-up appears to be on the way as we head toward the second weekend of October.