We've just completed a weather 180!!

After seeing highs in the mid- to upper 60s on Saturday, we spent today in the 30s with some snow. To make this turnaround even more impressive, Saturday’s high of 67 degrees was the latest on record for 67 degrees or warmer. Meanwhile, today's snowfall—our first of the season—was the latest we've seen in 27 years. You have to go back to December 1999 to find a year when our first snowflakes arrived later than this.

A large area of cold, high pressure will build over Wisconsin overnight, bringing clear skies and light winds. That combination will produce our coldest night since spring, with lows dropping into the teens and near 20 degrees.

On Tuesday, expect a mix of sun and clouds, with highs only reaching the mid- to upper 30s. That is technically below normal, though only by a few degrees, as our average high is now in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

On Wednesday, winds will shift to the east, which could trigger a few lake-effect rain or snow showers—especially near Lake Michigan. Otherwise, expect plenty of cloud cover, some filtered sunshine, and temperatures returning to the lower 40s.

Right now, Thanksgiving looks dry, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 40s. However, we are keeping an eye on a system to our south. It currently looks like a wintry mix—and even some accumulating snow—could fall across parts of Iowa and Illinois on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. If that storm tracks just a little farther north, it could bring some of that wintry weather into our neck of the woods. Stay tuned!

Aside from that system, look for moderating temperatures as we head into the final weekend of November, with highs climbing back into the mid- to upper 40s.

