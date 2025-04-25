The draft dome is coming down

A system will roll across the area on Friday, bringing soaking rain and a gusty NE wind. Temperatures will be 10 degrees below normal.
That means you will probably want to wear your Packers poncho if you attend the NFL Draft Friday morning & afternoon.
High pressure builds in for Saturday with sunshine, gusty winds & dry weather.
We are watching the threat for severe weather on Monday as 70s return!!
