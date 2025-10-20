The coolest day in 5 months is on the way

After a frosty morning with lows ranging from the mid 20s to the mid 30s, temperatures rebounded into the 60s.

The normal high is in the mid 50s, and we will be below that for the next four days!

A cold front will produce showers across the area overnight, along with gusty winds on Tuesday.

Tomorrow will be the coolest day since May.

The day will start with sun and clouds but will give way to more showers by the afternoon.

Showers will continue on Wednesday and along with gusty winds, temperatures will stay in the 40s.

