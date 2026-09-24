The cool streak finally ends. What's next?

Thursday was an absolutely beautiful day across northeast Wisconsin as sunshine gradually gave way to thickening high clouds. Temperatures reached the upper 60s and lower 70s for the first time in over a week, finally ending our stretch of eight consecutive days of below-normal highs.

We can expect cloudy skies overnight as a weather system breaks down across the state. After a couple of chilly nights with lows in the lower 40s, the clouds will act like a blanket tonight, keeping temperatures above 50°.

Morning clouds on Friday will give way to plenty of sunshine by the afternoon, with highs once again climbing back into the lower 70s.

Over the weekend, expect more of the same sun and clouds with highs in the lower-to-mid 70s.

It looks like that beautiful weather will continue into early next week as well, with our next chance of rain arriving late Tuesday or Wednesday.