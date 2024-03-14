The cool-down is just beginning

After 3 straight days that felt like May, March returned to N.E.W. today.

Even with the much colder weather, temperatures were still running above normal.

The system that produced the gusty winds, clouds & rain (for some of us) will push off to the east overnight.

High pressure will return for Friday bringing sunshine & warmer temps with it.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Temps will be about 15 degrees above normal.

Saturday: Sun & clouds. Gusty NW winds. Rain/snow show will be possible behind a cold front.

Sunday: Windy & cold. A few flurries or snow showers will be possible. Highs will be in the below

normal 30s & wind chills will make it feel even cooler. Happy Saint Patrick's Day!!!

Spring officially arrives on Tuesday. The Vernal Equinox will occur at 10:06 PM. The first week of spring will

feature at/below normal temps and a few chances for some rain or snow.

