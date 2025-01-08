The chance for snow is going up

The weather will remain quiet for the next 3-4 days. Sky conditions will range from sunny to cloudy & a few flurries are possible from time to time.

Our next "big" weathermaker arrives on Sunday with the chance for some snow. It's still too early to tell if accumulating snow is

on the way, however chances are looking up. Stay tuned!

Temps will remain near normal.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds. Flurry?

Thursday: Sun & clouds.

Friday: A chance for flurries

Saturday: sun & clouds.

Sunday: a chance for some light snow.

We are running a snowfall deficit of nearly 10" right now.

