Today was the calm after the storms, but I don't mean the winds.

Throughout the morning and early afternoon, winds were gusting to around 40 mph. The winds will diminish overnight, and with clear skies, expect

temperatures to drop into the low to mid 30s. That means patchy frost.

High pressure will control our weather for most of the day, with sunshine slowly giving way to clouds. The next weather maker moves into

N.E.W. Wednesday night and will bring rain and showers, along with cooler temperatures on Thursday.

The weather will start to improve on Friday, and the first weekend of May looks fantastic.

