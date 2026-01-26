The bitterly cold has left, but frigid temps are staying

Although not as cold as the weekend, it was another frigid day across the area.

High temperatures were running 20 degrees below normal.

A weak cold front moving through overnight will bring some light snow & reinforce the cold air for the rest of the week.

High pressure will bring sun & clouds to Wisconsin the next 3-4 days.

High temperatures will remain in the single digits above zero.

Overnight low will be in the negative category.

One week from today is Groundhog Day, when we find out if we have 6 more weeks of winter or early spring.

