The beginning of the BIG meltdown!!

After the Arctic chill on Tuesday, when highs felt more like mid-January, temperatures rebounded by a good 10 to 15 degrees today.

Highs reached the lower to upper 30s, which is still about 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

A light wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain will move through the area tonight.

Some light icing and minor snow accumulations are possible.

On Thursday, temperatures will climb another 5 to 10 degrees, bringing most areas into the seasonable 40s.

Highs in the 40s and 50s are likely on Friday and Saturday, with some areas southwest of Lake Winnebago possibly reaching the 60s.

