The beach calls but peak color enthralls. Which should you choose this weekend?

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:38 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 18:38:45-04

Warmer weather returns for the weekend. Another taste of summer is on the way!!
In fact, record highs could fall as we move into October!!
Great weekend for checking out some peak colors popping up around the area.
 
Weekend: Highs near 80-85!! Mostly sunny and mainly dry. Some models bring in the chance of shower/storm on Saturday or early Sunday

Monday: Mostly sunny & 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & 80s
Wednesday: sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible & 80s
Thursday: Much Cooler & maybe a shower?
Friday: Feeling like mid/late October.

