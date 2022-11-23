Thanksgiving Travel Forecast: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 11/23/22 AM

Today, nothing but sunshine and calm winds, as temperatures kick back into the low to mid 40s!

Calm commuting weather through Thursday afternoon, as a major system builds for Thanksgiving. This will strike snow into the Pacific NW, along the mountains and down into the Texas Panhandle. Otherwise, we may see a few spotty showers by Thursday night, that could turn to a few flurries by Friday morning. Highs will be warm though, hitting the mid to upper 40s!

Black Friday will start off cold in the early morning hours, but build back to the low 40s under sunny skies by the afternoon.

Saturday highs flirt with the 50s under abundant sunshine.

Sunday, rain and a wintry mix lifts north by the afternoon, creating a tricky commute.