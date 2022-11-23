Watch Now
Thanksgiving Travel Forecast: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 11/23/22 AM

Holiday commuter headaches stay away from the Great Lakes, as snow moves into Texas and rain rides up the Ohio Valley.
Posted at 6:35 AM, Nov 23, 2022
Today, nothing but sunshine and calm winds, as temperatures kick back into the low to mid 40s!

Calm commuting weather through Thursday afternoon, as a major system builds for Thanksgiving. This will strike snow into the Pacific NW, along the mountains and down into the Texas Panhandle. Otherwise, we may see a few spotty showers by Thursday night, that could turn to a few flurries by Friday morning. Highs will be warm though, hitting the mid to upper 40s!

Black Friday will start off cold in the early morning hours, but build back to the low 40s under sunny skies by the afternoon.

Saturday highs flirt with the 50s under abundant sunshine.

Sunday, rain and a wintry mix lifts north by the afternoon, creating a tricky commute.

