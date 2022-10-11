Terrific Tuesday before a wet Wednesday: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/11/22 AM

A terrific Tuesday is on tap! As it will be the warmest and brightest day of the week, with a warm front lifting north and rising our temperatures into the lower to mid 70s. Cloudy weather moves in by the evening though, bringing along scattered shower chances too. Due to the strong winds, there is also a Gale Warning on Lake Michigan until Wednesday at 1pm, as winds will build waves up to 10ft on the lake and 5ft in the Bay.

Wednesday will be wet, with a 1/2" rain possible, mainly in the morning and afternoon hours. A few storms could turn strong to severe, with large hail being the first risk then transitioning into a damaging wind risk. This will likely rip sone fall foliage off of the trees and cooler temperatures spill in behind it as the winds shift to out of the north and drag in highs only rising to the upper 40s to low 50s.