Terrific Thanksgiving Travel: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 11/22/22 AM

Starting off cloudy with crisp temps nearing the single digits in the teens, the sun will eventually dominate later in the day with above freezing temperatures. Highs will hit the upper 30s.

Tomorrow nothing but sunshine and calm winds, as temperatures kick back into the low to mid 40s!

Calm commuting weather through Thursday, as a major system builds for Thanksgiving. This will strike snow into the Pacific NW, along the mountains and down into the Texas Panhandle. Otherwise, we may see a few spotty showers by Thursday night, that could turn to a few flurries by Friday morning. Highs will be warm though, hitting the mid to upper 40s!

Nearing 50's by the weekend, sunshine returns until Sunday night. By then, chances for showers and storms arrive to close the holiday weekend out.