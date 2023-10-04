Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Temps falling faster than the leaves!!

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:34 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 18:34:08-04

This is now the warmest start to October on record but that's about to change. The Jet stream is going to buckle by the weekend. Much cooler & below normal temps will move in.
After 4 straight days with record highs temperatures this weekend will be running 10 degrees below normal with morning lows in the 30s.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. Much cooler. Gusty winds. Shower late?
Friday: Sun & clouds. Much cooler. Gusty winds. Showers. Will be wet & windy at times for Friday Night Lights.

Weekend: Highs in the 50s. First widespread frost/freeze advisories could be on the way. Pretty much on schedule.

Monday: Sun & clouds. Still cool.
Tuesday: Sun & clouds. Still cool.
Wednesday: Sun & clouds. Slightly warmer.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.