Temps falling faster than the leaves!!

This is now the warmest start to October on record but that's about to change. The Jet stream is going to buckle by the weekend. Much cooler & below normal temps will move in.

After 4 straight days with record highs temperatures this weekend will be running 10 degrees below normal with morning lows in the 30s.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. Much cooler. Gusty winds. Shower late?

Friday: Sun & clouds. Much cooler. Gusty winds. Showers. Will be wet & windy at times for Friday Night Lights.

Weekend: Highs in the 50s. First widespread frost/freeze advisories could be on the way. Pretty much on schedule.

Monday: Sun & clouds. Still cool.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds. Still cool.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds. Slightly warmer.