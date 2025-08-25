Taste of fall continues

After back-to-back days with highs in the lower 70s, which are below normal for this time of year, today's highs were only in the mid-to-upper 60s.

With clear skies and light winds overnight, widespread 40s are likely.

A few upper 30s are possible in the typically colder areas across the far north.

Winds will start to shift more westerly on Tuesday and will be out of the southwest on Wednesday.

That warmer wind direction will allow temperatures to rebound into the 70s.

Our next weather-maker, a cold front, will move through on Wednesday night with a chance of showers and storms.

Severe weather is not expected, but gusty northeast winds will cool us down for Thursday and Friday.

Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, looks great!

Lots of sunshine is on the way with highs in the 70s.

