Taking footsteps in a fall fantasyland?

Temperatures were running 15-25 degrees above normal with most locations hitting the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Temps are going to cool down this weekend but stay above normal. The normal high is 31 degrees.

This is the final weekend of fall. Winter begins Thursday at 9:27 pm.

SAT: A chance for some light rain or showers.

SUN: Plenty of clouds with kick-off temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A few sprinkles are possible.

Next week: Seasonable start but quickly warming up again. Winter officially arrives next week but true Wisconsin winter weather is nowhere in sight.

The chances for a Brown Christmas are high!!