Take me out to the ballpark kind of weather

Even though we had a lot of clouds around today, it was the second day in a row with above normal temps!!

The system that produced clouds over the area is slowly approaching from the southwest.

As the system moves closer on Wednesday, we will see on/off rain or showers. Highs will be 5-10 degrees below normal.

Behind this system, a major change.

After seeing at/below normal high temperatures for almost two weeks, much warmer weather is going to return.

In fact, we could see our first hot weather of the summer next week!!

June & Meteorological summer begin on Sunday.

