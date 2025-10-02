Sweaty pumpkins

Welcome to October!!

The month we usually see our first freeze & snow of the fall/winter.

Today was the 6th straight day with mostly sunny skies & well above normal temperatures.

The normal high for this time of year is 64°.

After easterly winds today, on Thursday, winds will switch back to the SW, ushering in another summer-like air mass.

The first weekend will feature record or near-record warmth with highs in the mid/upper 80s.

The all-time record high for October is 88 degrees & will be within reach.

Much cooler weather returns for next week!

