Surge of summer warmth returns after today

Plenty of low clouds overhead this morning, and they'll be pretty stubborn today - not breaking apart until late afternoon and early evening. The clouds and NE wind will keep highs in the upper 60s to low 70s today. Temps will warm close to 80 degrees Friday through Monday with low to mid 80s possible for the middle of next week. A few scattered showers and storms are expected overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
