Sunshine, Football and a Fall Warm-Up

Sunday is shaping up to be another great fall day. Highs this afternoon will reach the low to mid-60s, warmer than what we saw yesterday here in Northeast Wisconsin. Sunshine returns today, along with the winds. It could get a bit gusty at times, with gusts reaching 30 to 35 miles per hour.

The weather looks perfect for the Packers-Cowboys game at Lambeau Field. Temperatures during tailgating will be in the mid-60s under plenty of sunshine. You may want to bring a jacket for the game, though, as temperatures will drop quickly after sunset, falling into the mid-50s by kickoff. It could also be a bit breezy early in the game, but winds will gradually weaken. By the fourth quarter, temperatures should be around 50 degrees.

Overnight lows will fall into the low 40s under mostly clear skies, with a few clouds moving in toward daybreak.

Monday, look for temperatures back in the low to mid-60s under sunny skies. A few thin, high clouds may move in during the afternoon before clearing out by evening.

Temperatures really warm up by the middle of the week as high pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern. By Wednesday, highs could reach the upper 60s, and by Friday, some areas could approach 70 degrees. A mix of clouds and sunshine is expected on most days next week.