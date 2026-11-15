Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures Ahead

The weekend wrapped up on a rather nice note. Highs this afternoon reached the mid to upper 40s across the area, with some locations hitting 50 degrees under sunny skies and very light winds.

This evening, temperatures in the 30s will gradually fall into the upper 20s tonight. A few clouds may pass overhead, but skies will remain mostly to completely clear.

A large area of high pressure that has controlled our weather over the last few days remains in the driver's seat as we start off the week. Temperatures tomorrow will climb into the 50s across the area under mostly sunny skies. This warmup will be fueled by southwesterly winds bringing milder air into the region. Winds will pick up slightly at times, with gusts reaching up to 20 miles per hour.

Temperatures will remain in the 50s throughout the rest of the week. Highs should reach the mid-50s by Wednesday and the upper 50s by the end of the week. A few locations could even approach 60 degrees on Thursday. We will also remain primarily dry, with a few light showers possible Thursday before a better chance of rain moves in on Saturday.

