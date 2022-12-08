Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunshine ahead of Accumulating Snow: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/8/22 AM

A high pressure sits overhead today, giving us crisp and cold morning temperatures, to be followed by a mix of sun and clouds and mid 30s.
Brittney's WX Forecast
Posted at 6:10 AM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 07:10:08-05

TODAY: A calm and mild day, with highs reaching the low to mid 30s, under partly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW: Highs in mid 30s. Chances of accumulating snow arrive, mainly in the morning/afternoon hours. (Around 1-3" possible)

SATURDAY: Cloudy and mild, highs hitting the mid to upper 30s. Snow chances arrive in the evening/overnight. (Potentially 1")

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, highs in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Big storm system is brewing... as of right now it's pulling in upper 30s to low 40s, with rain to start. On the back end, would switch over to a wintry mix and then possibly accumulating snowfall. Timing of these always changes, but right now it's looking like Monday night - Thursday evening.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:56 PM, Dec 17, 2018