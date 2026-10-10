Sunshine, 80s and a Breezy Weekend Ahead

Things are taking a much warmer and windier turn as we kick off our weekend.

Temperatures this afternoon will reach highs around 80 degrees for most of us, although those closer to the lake may only see highs in the 70s. This is all thanks to a warm front that moved through our area overnight. We’re also expecting plenty of sunshine today, allowing temperatures in some spots to climb into the low 80s and potentially tie or break the record high set back in 1938! It will be breezy as well, with southerly winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour.

Overnight, skies will remain clear as temperatures fall into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. It will stay a bit breezy, especially during the early morning hours.

Look for more beautiful weather on Sunday, with plenty of sunshine and highs once again around 80 degrees. Southerly winds will stick around, but they won’t be as strong as today, with gusts reaching around 20 miles per hour. The weather is shaping up to be perfect for the Packers-Bears game, with sunny skies and temperatures around 75 degrees by kickoff.

The forecast takes a more seasonable turn early next week. Temperatures will remain above average on Monday, but a cold front will move through, bringing more clouds and a chance for showers. Behind the front, temperatures will drop to around 60 degrees, ushering in more fall-like weather that will stick around for the rest of the week.