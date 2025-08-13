Sunset at 8pm!!! What? Already??

Cooler & comfortable air moved into the area today.

Highs were in the lower 80s but dew points dropped into the 50s.

In other words, today was not the 7th straight days with dew points in the 70s.

Sunshine mixed with fair weather cumulus clouds.

A weak cold front will move through overnight switching winds to the east for Thursday.

It looks like another great day.

Temps will heat back up again on Friday & Saturday with mid/upper 80s returning.

Showers & thunderstorms are good bet starting Friday night and continuing through the weekend.

