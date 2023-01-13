Sunny weekend ahead of our next storm: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/13/23 AM

A shot of cold hits us this morning, with wind chills down to the single digits and teens. Later today, sunshine brightens the mood as highs rise to the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunny skies continue into the weekend, with highs reaching the low to mid 30s on Saturday.

Clouds fill in on Sunday as temperatures climb back to the upper 30s and low 40s, as we brace for our next storm.

Rain rushes in on Monday & Tuesday, with a wintry mix and snow flying by Wednesday night, into Thursday.

Stay tuned for snow totals...