Sunny Suprise: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/27/22 AM

We are moving into a quiet weather pattern for the next 7 days as temperatures go from below average to above average once again.

We are waking up to below freezing temperatures, in the mid 20s to the lower 30s, under clear skies, calm winds and patchy fog in some places.

A tad bit warmer today with sunny skies, mid 50s and south wind at 5-10 mph.

Flirting with the 60s by Friday, with mostly sunny skies continuing!

The low to mid 60s are back this weekend and early next week we may flirt with some 70 degree highs, with abundant sunshine!