Sunny & stormy

High pressure was in control of our weather today.
The end result was lots of sunshine, & temps in the 70s away from the Lake.
The SE winds did keep it cooler by the lake & that will be the case once again tomorrow.
High pressure will shift off to our east overnight as our next weather-maker approaches from the Dakotas.
It's an area of low pressure that will bring showers & storms back to N.E.W.. A few storms could be strong.
Warm weather will return on Saturday & continue through the weekend.
This weekend: Sun & clouds. Temps will be in the 80s. In fact, a few upper 80s are possible on Saturday.
There will be a chance for a shower/storm late Saturday.
More 70s/80s on Monday & Tuesday with good chance of rain/storms.
Some storms could be severe with heavy rain.