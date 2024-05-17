Sunny & stormy

High pressure was in control of our weather today.

The end result was lots of sunshine, & temps in the 70s away from the Lake.

The SE winds did keep it cooler by the lake & that will be the case once again tomorrow.

High pressure will shift off to our east overnight as our next weather-maker approaches from the Dakotas.

It's an area of low pressure that will bring showers & storms back to N.E.W.. A few storms could be strong.

Warm weather will return on Saturday & continue through the weekend.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Temps will be in the 80s. In fact, a few upper 80s are possible on Saturday.

There will be a chance for a shower/storm late Saturday.

More 70s/80s on Monday & Tuesday with good chance of rain/storms.

Some storms could be severe with heavy rain.

