Sunny start with shots of light snow: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/9/23 AM

Sunshine and crisp temperatures to start the week, with more clouds and warmer temps returning soon.
Posted at 6:04 AM, Jan 09, 2023
Waking up to temperatures in the low 20s and winds at 10mph, its making it feel like the single digits to teens outside. Sunshine and clear skies will dominate the day, with highs hitting the low 30s.

Tuesday will bring clouds and chances of a very light wintry mix of freezing drizzle and flurries. Afterwards, above freezing temperatures strike, rising to the upper 30s.

Wednesday remains mostly cloudy, with upper 30s remaining in control with more melting occurring.

As temperatures drop below freezing overnight and into Thursday morning, another shot of a wintry mix heads our way early... this could create a slippery commute in the morning.

Gradual clearing as we cruise into the weekend, with sunshine and low 30s.

