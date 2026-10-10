Sunny Skies for Sunday’s Showdown at Lambeau

It was an absolutely gorgeous afternoon across the NBC 26 viewing area! We had sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and low 80s, along with some gusty winds at times. In fact, we broke a record here in Green Bay! Our high temperature of 83 degrees beat the previous record, set 88 years ago in 1938.

This evening, temperatures will dip into the upper 60s to low 70s under clear skies. Skies will remain clear overnight, with lows in the upper 50s. It could get a bit breezy at times, especially during the very early morning hours Sunday.

Sunday is shaping up to be just as nice as today, with temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees and abundant sunshine. Winds out of the south could gust up to 20 miles per hour throughout the morning and afternoon. The weather looks fantastic for the Packers-Bears game at Lambeau Field! Expect temperatures around 75 degrees at kickoff, along with plenty of sunshine.

Things begin to change as we head into the workweek, however. High temperatures Monday will reach the mid-70s, but temperatures will drop quickly Monday evening as a cold front moves through, bringing our next chance for rain. Behind the front, conditions will turn much more fall-like, with temperatures in the low 60s to upper 50s through the end of next week.