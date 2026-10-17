Sunny Skies and a Weekend Warmup

Saturday started off quite chilly, and in some spots, downright freezing. While areas closer to the lake and the bay saw morning lows in the 30s, those farther inland woke up to temperatures in the 20s!

Despite the chilly start, Saturday is shaping up to be a lovely fall day. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid-50s under plenty of sunshine. It will still be a bit breezy, but winds will be lighter than yesterday, with gusts reaching around 25 miles per hour at times this afternoon.

Overnight, winds shifted from the northwest to the southwest, bringing warmer air into the area. Sunday looks even warmer, with highs in the mid-60s and sunny skies. Winds will still be a bit breezy in the afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 30 miles per hour at times.

Things are looking great for Sunday night's Packers-Cowboys game! The weather should be great for tailgating, with temperatures around 65 degrees. You may want to grab a jacket before heading to Lambeau, though, as temperatures fall into the mid-50s by kickoff and the low 50s by the fourth quarter.

The warmup continues into next week. Highs will reach the mid-60s during the first half of the week before climbing into the upper 60s around midweek. By the end of the week, we could even see temperatures reach 70 degrees!

