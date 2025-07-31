Sunny but smoky

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect into Friday with thick smoke hanging around.

High pressure built in overnight & will set up shop over Wisconsin for the next week.

Much cooler & comfortable air has moved into the state as we wrap up July & kick-off August.

We have said goodbye to dew points in the 60s & 70s for the foreseeable future!! #comfyair

Lots of smoky sunshine is expected on Friday with highs in the 70s & dew points in the 40s/50s.

80s return for the weekend as the heat slowly builds into next week.

