Sunny but smoky

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect into Friday with thick smoke hanging around.
High pressure built in overnight & will set up shop over Wisconsin for the next week.
Much cooler & comfortable air has moved into the state as we wrap up July & kick-off August.
We have said goodbye to dew points in the 60s & 70s for the foreseeable future!! #comfyair
Lots of smoky sunshine is expected on Friday with highs in the 70s & dew points in the 40s/50s.
80s return for the weekend as the heat slowly builds into next week.
