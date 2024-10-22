Today was the second day in a row with highs in the 80s.

This is the latest we've had 80s in 71 years!! Perhaps it was summer's last hurrah.

We will see more clouds on Tuesday. The extra clouds will keep temps 5-8 degrees cooler.

A cold front will make its way across the area Tuesday night. A few showers are possible with the front.

Gusty winds & much cooler temperatures will move in on Wednesday.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds

Wednesday: AM shower? Gusty winds & much cooler temps.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Clouds late & a few showers.

Friday: Am showers. Pm sun & clouds.

This weekend: Mostly sunny skies.

Peak conditions continue.

Drought conditions continue.

