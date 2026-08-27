Summer weather continues into September

High pressure had firm control of our weather today here in northeast Wisconsin. After lots of sunshine, we saw fair-weather cumulus clouds bubble up during the afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Mostly clear skies are expected tonight, which means we should have excellent viewing of the full Sturgeon Moon and the lunar eclipse, which will reach its maximum coverage of 96% shortly after 11:33 p.m.

Tomorrow, the area of high pressure will continue to impact our weather, bringing lots of sunshine and high temperatures once again in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Kickoff temperatures at Lambeau Field will be in the mid to upper 70s, with mostly sunny skies giving way to mostly clear conditions during the evening.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms returns over the weekend—not exactly what you want to hear for the final weekend of August, but we do need the rain. We are still looking at drought conditions across the entire viewing area.

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with a chance of on-and-off showers and thunderstorms, and highs around 80.

This appears to be the beginning of a more active stretch of weather that will continue into September.