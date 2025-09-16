Summer warmth continues

Today will be a carbon copy of Monday with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching the low to mid 80s. While it feels like summer, there are signs we are moving towards fall. Today is out last 7pm sunset until March 17th. Highs reach the mid 80s again Wednesday with a little more humidity. Isolated storms will likely pop north of Green Bay in the afternoon. More isolated storms are possible to the north on Thursday, but we'll dry out area-wide on Friday. Showers and storms return for all of NE WI on Saturday.