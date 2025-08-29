Summer unofficially ends

The taste of fall continues into the weekend.

With lows in the 40s Saturday morning, it will be the 5th day this month with temperatures that chilly. The most in 21 years!

Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, looks great!

Lots of sunshine is on the way, with highs in the 70s to around 80 degrees.

Kids will head back to school with highs near 80 degrees on Tuesday.

