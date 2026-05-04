Summer sunsets & temps

Monday was a warm and windy day! Highs reached the 70s, feeling more like June, with wind gusts over 50 mph.

What the wind giveth, it can also taketh away.

A cold front moving through this evening will usher in much cooler temperatures tomorrow. Highs will be 20–25 degrees lower than today. Gusty winds will continue, but they won’t be nearly as strong as this afternoon.

The cooldown continues Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s and lows near freezing. Be ready to cover tender plants, as more frost is on the way.

A shower is possible on Wednesday, with more widespread showers expected on Thursday and Friday.

